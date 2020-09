Amazon : creates 3500 new jobs in Canada

(CercleFinance.com) - Amazon announced on Monday that it is set to create 3,500 new positions in Canada, where the group intends to expand its Vancouver and Toronto platforms.

The Seattle-based tech giant says it mainly wants to create jobs for salespeople, software developers, customer experience specialists and 'cloud' architects for its cloud computing, artificial intelligence, advertising and retail activities.

Amazon says that 3,000 jobs will be created at the Vancouver 'hub', which will see the group take possession of over 63,000 m2 of additional office space in the former Canada Post premises.