Alstom va équiper 120 locomotives de la SNCF de sa technologie ETCS
information fournie par Reuters18/10/2022 à 10:47

18 octobre (Reuters) - Alstom SA ALSO.PA :

* ALSTOM ÉQUIPERA 120 LOCOMOTIVES DE LA FLOTTE SNCB DE LA TOUTE DERNIÈRE TECHNOLOGIE ETCS

* LE CONTRAT COMPREND DES SERVICES DE MAINTENANCE SUR 10 ANS

* CONTRAT POUR LA CONCEPTION, LA FOURNITURE ET LA MAINTENANCE DE SYSTÈMES DE SIGNALISATION DOTÉS DE LA TECHNOLOGIE ETCS NIVEAU 2 (BASELINE 3) POUR 120 LOCOMOTIVES HLE18 DE LA SNCB

* SYSTÈME ETCS SERA COMPLÉTÉ PAR DES FONCTIONNALITÉS NATIONALES AFIN QUE LES TRAINS PUISSENT CIRCULER EN BELGIQUE (TBL1+) ET EN FRANCE (KVB)

Texte original: https://bit.ly/3SdxLfg Pour plus de détails, cliquez sur ALSO.PA

(Rédaction de Gdansk)

