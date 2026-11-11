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Agenda Zonebourse des résultats de sociétés : le 12 novembre 2026
information fournie par AOF 11/11/2026 à 17:31

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(Zonebourse.com) - France

Eiffage S.A.

Eiffage S.A.

Viel & Cie

EPC Groupe

Bastide Le Confort Médical

Vente-Unique.com

Cellectis S.A.

Europe

Siemens AG

Allianz SE

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd

Enel S.p.A.

Munich Re

Merck KGaA

KBC Groupe NV

Talanx AG

Nebius Group

3i Group plc

CEZ,

US

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Applied Materials, Inc.

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