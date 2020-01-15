CAC 40
AGENDA ECONOMIQUE du mercredi 15 janvier
Reuters15/01/2020 à 06:00

    ** HEURE DE PARIS (GMT+1) **

 PARIS      - 08h45 Indice des prix à la consommation / décembre (définitif)
            - Vinci  SGEF.PA  / Voeux à la presse
 BERLIN     - 08h00 PIB annuel / 2019 
 LONDRES    - 10h30 Inflation / décembre
 BRUXELLES  - 11h00 Balance commerciale en zone euro / novembre
            - 11h00 Production industrielle en zone euro / novembre
 WASHINGTON - 14h30 Indice manufacturier "Empire State" / janvier
            - 14h30 Prix à la production / décembre
 NEW YORK   - Bank of America  BAC.N , Goldman Sachs  GS.N  / résultats du T4
    
  -----------------------------------------------------------------------    
  Les informations économiques et financières en français      FA 
  LE POINT sur les marchés européens                           .EUFR  
  La BOURSE DE PARIS                                           WATCH/LFR  
  Les VALEURS DU JOUR à Paris                                  .PAFR 
  LE POINT sur les changements de recommandations à Paris      RECO/FR

