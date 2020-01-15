Connectez-vous pour conserver cet article et le lire plus tard. Connexion membre Connexion client AGENDA ECONOMIQUE du mercredi 15 janvier Reuters • 15/01/2020 à 06:00









** HEURE DE PARIS (GMT+1) ** PARIS - 08h45 Indice des prix à la consommation / décembre (définitif) - Vinci SGEF.PA / Voeux à la presse BERLIN - 08h00 PIB annuel / 2019 LONDRES - 10h30 Inflation / décembre BRUXELLES - 11h00 Balance commerciale en zone euro / novembre - 11h00 Production industrielle en zone euro / novembre WASHINGTON - 14h30 Indice manufacturier "Empire State" / janvier - 14h30 Prix à la production / décembre NEW YORK - Bank of America BAC.N , Goldman Sachs GS.N / résultats du T4 ----------------------------------------------------------------------- Les informations économiques et financières en français FA LE POINT sur les marchés européens .EUFR La BOURSE DE PARIS WATCH/LFR Les VALEURS DU JOUR à Paris .PAFR LE POINT sur les changements de recommandations à Paris RECO/FR

