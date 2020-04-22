"Unis nous vaincrons": le message d'espoir d'un hôpital romain face au virus
(COMBO) This combination of pictures taken and created on April 21, 2020 shows medical workers posing during a photo session at the Intensive Care Unit of the Tor Vergata Covid-4 hospital in Rome, during the country's lockdown aimed at curbing the spread of the COVID-19 infection, caused by the novel coronavirus. ( AFP / Andreas SOLARO )
L'unité de soins intensifs de l'hôpital de Tor Vergata, près de Rome, accueille des malades du Covid-19, qui a déjà fait environ 25.000 morts en Italie, pays européen officiellement le plus endeuillé. Les membres du personnel, en première ligne face à la pandémie, ont accepté de participer à une séance photo organisée par l'AFP au sein de leur service.
Chacun d'entre eux a en outre accepté de confier une phrase ou un mot qui résume son état d'esprit face à cette crise qu'ils vivent au quotidien.
Italian male nurse Alessandro Iacchetti (58) poses during a photo session at the Intensive Care Unit of the Tor Vergata Covid-4 hospital on April 21, 2020 in Rome, during the country's lockdown aimed at curbing the spread of the COVID-19 infection, caused by the novel coronavirus. ( AFP / Andreas SOLARO )
Alessandro Iacchetti , 58 ans, infirmier
"Nous n'abandonnons jamais"
Italian sanitizer Maria Pia Mastrantonio (48) poses during a photo session at the Intensive Care Unit of the Tor Vergata Covid-4 hospital on April 21, 2020 in Rome, during the country's lockdown aimed at curbing the spread of the COVID-19 infection, caused by the novel coronavirus. ( AFP / Andreas SOLARO )
Maria Pia Mastrantonio, 48 ans, chargée de la désinfection
"Beaucoup de douceur et une grande force"
Italian management coordinator Alessandra Gianlorenzi (48) poses during a photo session at the Intensive Care Unit of the Tor Vergata Covid-4 hospital on April 21, 2020 in Rome, during the country's lockdown aimed at curbing the spread of the COVID-19 infection, caused by the novel coronavirus. ( AFP / Andreas SOLARO )
Alessandra Gianlorenzi, 48 ans, coordonnatrice administrative
"Pas le temps de penser, seulement courage et détermination!"
Italian anesthesiologist Claudia Silvestri (33) poses with her protective gear during a photo session at the Intensive Care Unit of the Tor Vergata Covid-4 hospital on April 21, 2020 in Rome, during the country's lockdown aimed at curbing the spread of the COVID-19 infection, caused by the novel coronavirus. ( AFP / Andreas SOLARO )
Claudia Silvestri , 33 ans, anesthésiste
"Nous pour vous"
Italian nurse Concettina Donzelli (40) poses during a photo session at the Intensive Care Unit of the Tor Vergata Covid-4 hospital on April 21, 2020 in Rome, during the country's lockdown aimed at curbing the spread of the COVID-19 infection, caused by the novel coronavirus. ( AFP / Andreas SOLARO )
Concettina Donzelli, 40 ans, infirmière
"Le Covid sous nos yeux"
Italian nurse Erika Semproni (40) poses during a photo session at the Intensive Care Unit of the Tor Vergata Covid-4 hospital on April 21, 2020 in Rome, during the country's lockdown aimed at curbing the spread of the COVID-19 infection, caused by the novel coronavirus. ( AFP / Andreas SOLARO )
Erika Semproni, 40 ans, infirmière
"Compassion et tendresse"
Italian male nurse Fabio Scipioni (48) poses during a photo session at the Intensive Care Unit of the Tor Vergata Covid-4 hospital on April 21, 2020 in Rome, during the country's lockdown aimed at curbing the spread of the COVID-19 infection, caused by the novel coronavirus. ( AFP / Andreas SOLARO )
Fabio Scipioni, 48 ans, infirmier
"Unis nous vaincrons"
Italian male nurse Andrea Proietti (41) poses during a photo session at the Intensive Care Unit of the Tor Vergata Covid-4 hospital on April 21, 2020 in Rome, during the country's lockdown aimed at curbing the spread of the COVID-19 infection, caused by the novel coronavirus. ( AFP / Andreas SOLARO )
Andrea Proietti, 41 ans, infirmier
"Hypersensibilité"
Italian nurse Giovanna Passeri (42) poses during a photo session at the Intensive Care Unit of the Tor Vergata Covid-4 hospital on April 21, 2020 in Rome, during the country's lockdown aimed at curbing the spread of the COVID-19 infection, caused by the novel coronavirus. ( AFP / Andreas SOLARO )
Giovanna Passeri, 42 ans, infirmière
"Conflit"
Italian nurse Barbara Scalabrino (41) poses during a photo session at the Intensive Care Unit of the Tor Vergata Covid-4 hospital on April 21, 2020 in Rome, during the country's lockdown aimed at curbing the spread of the COVID-19 infection, caused by the novel coronavirus. ( AFP / Andreas SOLARO )
Barbara Scalabrino, 41, infirmière
"L'incertitude d'aujourd'hui pour une certitude demain"
O.T.A. Technical Service Operator Beatrice Gennuso (52) poses during a photo session at the Intensive Care Unit of the Tor Vergata Covid-4 hospital on April 21, 2020 in Rome, during the country's lockdown aimed at curbing the spread of the COVID-19 infection, caused by the novel coronavirus. ( AFP / Andreas SOLARO )
Beatrice Gennuso, 52 ans, opératrice technique
"Si j'étais une montre, je ferais bien tourner les aiguilles en arrière"
Italian physiotherapist Francesca De Cillis (43) poses during a photo session at the Intensive Care Unit of the Tor Vergata Covid-4 hospital on April 21, 2020 in Rome, during the country's lockdown aimed at curbing the spread of the COVID-19 infection, caused by the novel coronavirus. ( AFP / Andreas SOLARO )
Francesca De Cillis, 43 ans, kinésithérapeute
"Tout ira bien"
Italian nurse Manuela Valerioti (40) poses during a photo session at the Intensive Care Unit of the Tor Vergata Covid-4 hospital on April 21, 2020 in Rome, during the country's lockdown aimed at curbing the spread of the COVID-19 infection, caused by the novel coronavirus. ( AFP / Andreas SOLARO )
Manuela Valerioti, 40 ans, infirmière
"L'espoir voit l'invisible"
Italian nurse Chiara Del Signore (39) poses during a photo session at the Intensive Care Unit of the Tor Vergata Covid-4 hospital on April 21, 2020 in Rome, during the country's lockdown aimed at curbing the spread of the COVID-19 infection, caused by the novel coronavirus. ( AFP / Andreas SOLARO )
Chiara Del Signore, 39 ans, infirmière
"Un gagnant est un rêveur qui n'abandonne jamais" (citation de Nelson Mandela)
Italian male nurse Davide Saieva (40) poses during a photo session at the Intensive Care Unit of the Tor Vergata Covid-4 hospital on April 21, 2020 in Rome, during the country's lockdown aimed at curbing the spread of the COVID-19 infection, caused by the novel coronavirus. ( AFP / Andreas SOLARO )
Davide Saieva, 40 ans, infirmier
"Faisons-lui voir qui nous sommes!"
