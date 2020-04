Un tigre d'un zoo de New York testé positif au coronavirus

This handout photo released by Wildlife Conservation Society's Bronx Zoo on April 5, 2020 shows the Malayan tiger Nadia who tested positive for Covid-19. A tiger at New York's Bronx Zoo has tested positive for COVID-19, the institution said Sunday, and is believed to have contracted the virus from a caretaker who was asymptomatic at the time. ( Wildlife Conservation Society / JULIE LARSEN MAHER )