Un ferry P&O supplémentaire immobilisé côté anglais pour raisons de sécurité

Des navires de la compagnie P&O Ferries dans le port de Douvres, dans le Kent, le 11 avril 2022 s Travellers heading to France from England were urged Saturday to pack food and water after huge queues developed on routes to the ferry port of Dover. Foremost was the suspension of sailings by P&O Ferries on the popular Dover-Calais route, after it fired nearly 800 seafarers without notice, with another factor was problems with customs processes for freight lorries heading to Dover, after Britain's Brexit divorce from the European Union. A DFDS passenger ferry (R) bound for France passes P&O's 'Pride of Kent' (foreground), 'Spirit of Britain' (L) and 'Pride of Canterbury' (C) ferries, as it departs for France, from the Port of Dover on the south east coast of England, on April 11, 2022. ( AFP / Ben Stansall )