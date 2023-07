Ukraine : Zelensky promet des "représailles" après les frappes sur Odessa, rencontre Poutine-Loukachenko

La cathédrale d'Odessa frappée par un missile russe, photographiée le 23 juillet 2023 This photograph taken on July 23, 2023, shows the destructed Transfiguration Cathedral as a result of a missile strike in Odesa, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Ukraine on Sunday said the death toll from overnight strikes by Russia on the port of Odesa rose to two, with 22 people wounded, including four children. ( AFP / Oleksandr GIMANOV )