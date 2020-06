Treize ans après la disparition de Maddie, l'espoir de lever le mystère

An undated handout photograph released by the Metropolitan Police in London on June 3, 2020, shows Madeleine McCann who disappeared in Praia da Luz, Portugal on May 3, 2007.German police said Wednesday they have identified a new suspect in the mysterious disappearance of British girl Madeleine McCann in 2007. "In connection with the disappearance of the then three-year-old British girl Madeleine Beth McCann..., the Braunschweig public prosecutor's office is investigating a 43-year-old German citizen on suspicion of murder," said federal police in a statement. ( METROPOLITAN POLICE / Handout )