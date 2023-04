Toulouse en mode ultra Violets

The day after the match that saw them win over Nîmes, the TFC (Toulouse Football Club) became French Champion in Ligue 2 BKT, and were promoted to Ligue 1 for next season. Relegated to the second division for 2 years, the Toulouse club thus regains the elite of French football. The trophy was shared with supporters in Place du Capitole on May 8, 2022. Photo by Patrick Batard/ABACAPRESS.COM - Photo by Icon sport