Reuters•07/01/2020 à 09:45
TOKYO LANCE UN MANDAT D'ARRÊT CONTRE L'ÉPOUSE DE CARLOS GHOSN, SELON LES MÉDIAS
TOKYO (Reuters) - Les procureurs de Tokyo ont lancé mardi un mandat d'arrêt contre Carole Ghosn, l'épouse de Carlos Ghosn, pour parjure, rapportent des médias japonais.
L'ancien patron de Renault-Nissan et son épouse sont actuellement au Liban, où Carlos Ghosn s'est réfugié la semaine dernière, fuyant la justice japonaise.
