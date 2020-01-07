  2. Aide
    2. Espace Client
    3. Connexion
  2. Aide
    2. Espace Client
    3. Connexion
Espace Membre Boursorama

Erreur d'authentification

Vous êtes authentifié. Nous chargeons votre espace membre.

Mot de passe oublié ?

Nouveau sur Boursorama ? Devenez membre

Identifiant/Mot de passe oublié
Si vous êtes Membre de la Communauté Boursorama, veuillez indiquer l'adresse email que vous avez fournie lors de votre enregistrement pour recevoir votre identifiant et/ou ré-initialiser votre mot de passe :

Nouveau sur Boursorama ? Devenez membre

Fermer

  • Accueil
  • Actu & Éco
  • Tokyo lance un mandat d'arrêt contre l'épouse de Carlos Ghosn, selon les médias

Tokyo lance un mandat d'arrêt contre l'épouse de Carlos Ghosn, selon les médias
Reuters07/01/2020 à 09:45

TOKYO LANCE UN MANDAT D'ARRÊT CONTRE L'ÉPOUSE DE CARLOS GHOSN, SELON LES MÉDIAS

TOKYO (Reuters) - Les procureurs de Tokyo ont lancé mardi un mandat d'arrêt contre Carole Ghosn, l'épouse de Carlos Ghosn, pour parjure, rapportent des médias japonais.

L'ancien patron de Renault-Nissan et son épouse sont actuellement au Liban, où Carlos Ghosn s'est réfugié la semaine dernière, fuyant la justice japonaise.

(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; editing by Jason Neely)

Carlos Ghosn
© 2019 Thomson Reuters. All rights reserved.

Reuters content is the intellectual property of Thomson Reuters or its third party content providers. Any copying, republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Thomson Reuters. Thomson Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon. "Reuters" and the Reuters Logo are trademarks of Thomson Reuters and its affiliated companies.

2 commentaires

Vous devez être membre pour ajouter un commentaire.
Vous êtes déjà membre ? Connectez-vous
Pas encore membre ? Devenez membre gratuitement

  • j.ferr10
    10:08

    Bravo JMH69 il n'y a rien d'autre a ajouter :-)

    Signaler un abus
Voir plus de commentaires

Signaler le commentaire

Fermer
BoursoramaBanque_BLANC
Pages les plus populaires
Contacts
L'offre Boursorama Banque
Liens utiles

Les Risques en Bourse

Fermer