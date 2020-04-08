Connectez-vous pour conserver cet article et le lire plus tard. Connexion membre Connexion client Tiffany pense boucler son rachat par LVMH à la mi-2020 Reuters • 08/04/2020 à 13:41









TIFFANY PENSE BOUCLER SON RACHAT PAR LVMH À LA MI-2020 (Reuters) - La joailler américain Tiffany annonce mercredi avoir reçu l'accord des autorités de tutelle pour son rachat par LVMH et juge que l'opération pourra être achevée à la mi-2020. L'accord annoncé le 25 novembre porte sur l'acquisition par LVMH des actions Tiffany à un prix de 135 dollars l'unité payable en numéraire, ce qui valorise Tiffany à 14,7 milliards d'euros environ, soit 16,2 milliards de dollars. (Jean-Philippe Lefief)

