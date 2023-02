Retraites: 3e round dans la rue pour la réforme, déjà sur le ring de l'Assemblée

Des députés participent aux débats sur le projet de réforme des retraites, à Paris, le 6 janvier 2023The French government's plan to reform the pension system, which includes hiking the minimum retirement age, will begin to be debated in parliament on February 6, 2023, with a third day of nationwide strikes and protest against the bill planned for February 7. French Members of parliament attend the debate regarding the draft law on pension system reform at the National Assembly in Paris, on February 6, 2023. ( AFP / Ludovic MARIN )