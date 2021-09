Résoudre la pénurie des semi-conducteurs relève de la responsabilité des entreprises, estime Thierre Breton

Le commissaire européen au Marché intérieur Thierry Breton, le 16 septembre 2021.The US government on September 20, 2021 announced that starting November 1, it will lift the pandemic travel ban on all air passengers who are fully vaccinated and undergo testing and contact tracing.The unprecedented travel restrictions had raised tensions between the United States and its European allies and had kept relatives, friends and business travelers around the world separated for many months as the pandemic grinds on. In an interview in Washington with AFP, Thierry Breton, European commissioner for internal market, said the new order covers people vaccinated with jabs recognized by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA). (Photo by François WALSCHAERTS / AFP) ( AFP / FRANCOIS WALSCHAERTS )