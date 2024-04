Prudent sur l'avortement, Trump veut laisser les Etats américains légiférer

(FILES) Pro-life demonstrators listen to US President Donald Trump as he speaks at the 47th annual "March for Life" in Washington, DC, on January 24, 2020. Abortion rights should be left up to US states to decide, Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump said on April 8, 2024, effectively rejecting a national abortion ban after months of mixed signals on one of the November election's most contentious issues. ( AFP / OLIVIER DOULIERY )