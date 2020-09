Présidentielle en Côte d'Ivoire: Bédié appelle à la "désobéissance civile"

Ivory Coast's former president and PDCI candidate for the October 31, presidential election Henri Konan Bedie gestures during the main opposition parties meeting in Abidjan on September 20, 2020.Tensions over Ivory Coast's presidential race stepped up a gear September 20, 2020, when Bedie called for "civil disobedience" in response to President Alassane Ouattara's bid for a third term. Bedie issued his call against the incumbent in a statement following a meeting of the main opposition parties in Abidjan."In the face of abuse of authority, there is only one watchword: civil disobedience," he said in the statement. ( AFP / Issouf SANOGO )