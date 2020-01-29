Pour les protéger, Greta Thunberg dépose son nom et la marque « Fridays for Future »

« C'est malheureusement quelque chose qui doit être fait. » La jeune militante suédoise pour le climat Greta Thunberg a annoncé mercredi sur Instagram avoir déposé la marque « Fridays For Future », du nom du mouvement écologiste qu'elle a fondé, ainsi que son propre nom pour les protéger.« Mon nom et le mouvement #FridaysForFuture sont constamment utilisés à des fins commerciales sans aucun accord », a justifié l'adolescente de 17 ans sur son compte. Elle a notamment déploré la vente de produits et des collectes d'argent en son nom et en celui du mouvement.« Des gens essaient d'usurper mon identité »« J'ai demandé à déposer comme marque mon nom, Fridays For Future, Skolstrejk för klimatet (« grève de l'école pour le climat » en suédois) », a-t-elle précisé. Voir cette publication sur Instagram Impostors, trademarks, commercial interests, royalties and foundation... First: Unfortunately there are still people who are trying to impersonate me or falsely claim that they "represent" me in order to communicate with high profile people, politicians, media, artists etc. Please be aware that this is happening and be extremely suspicious if you are contacted by "me" or someone saying they "represent" me. I apologize to anyone who has been contacted - and even misled - by this kind of behavior. Second: My name and the #FridaysForFuture movement are constantly being used for commercial purposes without any consent whatsoever. It happens for instance in marketing, selling of products and people collecting money in my and the movement's name. That is why I've applied to register my name, Fridays For Future, Skolstrejk för klimatet etc as trademarks. This action is to protect the movement and its activities. It is also needed to enable my pro bono legal help to take necessary action against people or corporations etc who are trying to use me and the movement in purposes not in line with ...