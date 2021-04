Pérou: l'instituteur Pedro Castillo et Keiko Fujimori en passe d'être au 2nd tour

Le candidat à la présidence du Pérou Pedro Castillo (gauche radicale) au dernier jour de la campagne électorale le 8 avril 2021 Castillo 51-year-old school teacher native of Cajamarca, aspires to surprise the elections in Peru, after leaving anonymity in 2017 by leading a long strike by the teachers. He gained prominence with options to move on to the decisive second round, during the electoral debates, according to the polls. ( AFP / Gian MASKO )