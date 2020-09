Connectez-vous pour conserver cet article et le lire plus tard. Connexion membre Connexion client People wave Hungarian and European Union flags as they protest in Heroes' square against a new law that would undermine Central European University in Budapest Reuters • 29/09/2020 à 19:13









People wave Hungarian and European Union flags as they protest in Heroes' square against a new law that would undermine Central European University, a liberal graduate school of social sciences founded by U.S. financier George Soros in Budapest, Hungary, April 12, 2017. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

© 2020 Thomson Reuters. All rights reserved. Reuters content is the intellectual property of Thomson Reuters or its third party content providers. Any copying, republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Thomson Reuters. Thomson Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon. "Reuters" and the Reuters Logo are trademarks of Thomson Reuters and its affiliated companies.