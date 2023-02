Pêche: l'UE veut restreindre le chalutage de fond et "décarboner" les navires

Nine months after the conclusion in extremis of the post-Brexit agreement between the EU and the United Kingdom, in which the question fishing rights are supposed to have been settled nothing has changed for some fishermen who still cannot fish in English waters due to a lack of license. France finally postponed the application of retaliatory measures against Britain for three days over fishing licenses. A fisherman of the boat Laurent Geoffray unloads fishes after a fishery in the port of Boulogne-sur-Mer on November 3, 2021. ( AFP / DENIS CHARLET )