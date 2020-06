Nucléaire: l'Iran continue d'accumuler de l'uranium et de bloquer deux sites

(FILES) This file handout picture released by Iran's Atomic Energy Organisation on December 23, 2019 shows the nuclear water reactor of Arak, south of capital Tehran, during a visit by the head of the organisation Ali Akbar Salehi (unseen).Iran's foreign minister on June 5, 2020 threw the ball back into the US president's court over Tehran's nuclear agreement with foreign powers, after the two countries carried out a prisoner swap. President Donald Trump had voiced hope for progress with Iran a day earlier, after the Islamic republic released a US Navy veteran and the United States freed two Iranians. ( Atomic Energy Organization of Iran / - )