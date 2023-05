Naples ivre de joie après son 3e titre de champion d'Italie

Napoli ended a 33-year wait to win Italy's Serie A on May 4 after a 1-1 draw at Udinese secured their third league title and emulated the great teams led by Diego Maradona. Fans of SSC Napoli gather on May 5, 2023 outside the military airport of Caserta - Grazzanise, north of Naples, to welcome Napoli's players whose plane is expected to land there, a day after SSC Napoli won the Italian champions "Scudetto" title following a decisive match in Udine. ( AFP / Carlo Hermann )