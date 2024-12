Mozambique: 125 morts en trois jours de violences post-électorales (ONG)

Les forces de sécurité mozambicaine à côté d'une barricade en feu à Maputo, la capitale du Mozambique, le 24 décembre 2024 The capital of Mozambique was deserted on Tuesday, its main arteries heavily secured, noted AFP, the day after the confirmation of the victory in the October elections of Frelimo, in power for half a century, while the opposition maintains his denunciations of fraud. Maputo remains frozen in a climate of fear and insecurity on Christmas Eve after violent demonstrations in the evening and night. The police, in armored vehicles, patrol the center. ( AFP / Amilton Neves )