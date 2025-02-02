Les principales nominations pour les Grammy Awards 2025

Trophées des Grammy en 2018 à New York ( AFP / Don EMMERT )

Voici les nominations dans les principales catégories pour les 67e Grammy Awards, les récompenses de l'industrie musicale américaine qui seront décernées dimanche à Los Angeles.

La chanteuse Beyoncé sera la grande favorite avec onze nominations pour son album aux influences country "Cowboy Carter":

- Album de l'année -

"New Blue Sun" – André 3000

"Cowboy Carter"– Beyoncé

"Short n' Sweet" – Sabrina Carpenter

"Brat" – Charli XCX

"Djesse Vol. 4" – Jacob Collier

"Hit Me Hard and Soft"– Billie Eilish

"The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess" – Chappell Roan

"The Tortured Poets Department" – Taylor Swift

- Enregistrement de l'année, récompensant la performance globale d'un titre -

"Now And Then" - The Beatles

"Texas Hold 'Em" - Beyoncé

"Espresso" - Sabrina Carpenter

"360" – Charli XCX

"Birds of a Feather" – Billie Eilish

"Not Like Us" – Kendrick Lamar

"Good Luck, Babe!" – Chappell Roan

"Fortnight" – Taylor Swift featuring Post Malone

- Chanson de l'année, récompensant les auteurs et compositeurs -

"A Bar Song (Tipsy)" – Sean Cook, Jerrel Jones, Joe Kent, Shaboozey, Nevin Sastry & Mark Williams auteurs(Shaboozey)

"Birds of a Feather" – Billie Eilish & Finneas O'Connell, auteurs (Billie Eilish)

"Die With a Smile" – Dernst "D'Mile" Emile II, James Fauntleroy, Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars & Andrew Watt auteurs (Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars)

"Fortnight" – Jack Antonoff, Post Malone & Taylor Swift auteurs (Taylor Swift Featuring Post Malone)

"Good Luck, Babe!" – Chappell Roan, Daniel Nigro & Justin Tranter, auteurs (Chappell Roan)

"Not Like Us" – Kendrick Lamar, auteur (Kendrick Lamar)

"Please Please Please" – Amy Allen, Jack Antonoff & Sabrina Carpenter, auteurs (Sabrina Carpenter)

"Texas Hold 'Em" – Brian Bates, Beyoncé, Elizabeth Lowell Boland, Megan Bulow, Nate Ferraro & Raphael Saadiq, auteurs (Beyoncé)

- Révélation de l'année -

Benson Boone

Sabrina Carpenter

Doechii

Khruangbin

Raye

Chappell Roan

Shaboozey

Teddy Swims

- Meilleure prestation pop solo -

"Bodyguard" - Beyoncé

"Espresso" - Sabrina Carpenter

"Apple" - Charli XCX

"Birds of a Feather" - Billie Eilish

"Good Luck, Babe!" - Chappell Roan

- Meilleur album vocal pop -

"Short n' Sweet" - Sabrina Carpenter

"Hit Me Hard and Soft" - Billie Eilish

"Eternal Sunshine" - Ariana Grande

"The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess" - Chappell Roan

"The Tortured Poets Department" - Taylor Swift

- Meilleur clip -

"Tailor Swif" - A$AP Rocky

"360" - Charli XCX

"Houdini" - Eminem

"Not Like Us" - Kendrick Lamar

"Fortnight" - Taylor Swift Featuring Post Malone

- Meilleur album de rap -

"Might Delete Later" - J. Cole

"The Auditorium, Vol. 1" - Common and Pete Rock

"Alligator Bites Never Heal" - Doechii

"The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce)" - Eminem

"We Don't Trust You" - Future and Metro Boomin

- Meilleur album de rock -

"Happiness Bastards" - The Black Crowes

"Romance" - Fontaines DC

"Saviors" - Green Day

"Tangk" - Idles

"Dark Matter" - Pearl Jam

"Hackney Diamonds" - The Rolling Stones

"No Name" - Jack White

- Meilleur album de country -

"Cowboy Carter" – Beyoncé

"F-1 Trillion" – Post Malone

"Deeper Well" – Kacey Musgraves

"Higher" – Chris Stapleton

"Whirlwind" – Lainey Wilson

- Meilleure prestation de country solo -

"16 Carriages" - Beyoncé

"I Am Not Okay" - Jelly Roll

"The Architect" - Kacey Musgraves

"A Bar Song (Tipsy)" - Shaboozey

"It Takes a Woman" - Chris Stapleton

- Meilleur album de musique du monde -

"Alkebulan II" - Matt B featuring Royal Philharmonic Orchestra

"Paisajes" - Ciro Hurtado

"Heis" - Rema

"Historias de un Flamenco" - Antonio Rey

"Born in the Wild" - Tems

- Les artistes avec le plus de nominations -

Beyoncé (11)

Charli XCX (8)

Post Malone (8)

Billie Eilish (7)

Kendrick Lamar (7)

Sabrina Carpenter (6)

Chappell Roan (6)

Taylor Swift (6)