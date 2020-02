Les groupes d'études parlementaires, cibles des lobbies

Jean-Pierre Sueur, representative of French Commission on Law, speaks during the French Senate vote session for a bill criminalizing the denial of the genocides, including the Armenian genocide on January 23, 2012 in Paris. The French lower house drew a first wave of Turkish ire last month, when it approved the bill which threatens with jail anyone in France who denies that the 1915 massacre of Armenians by Ottoman Turk forces amounted to genocide. Turks and Armenians began gathering to stage demonstrations outside the Senate ahead of the debate with police keeping them some distance apart. ERIC FEFERBERG /AFP PHOTOJean-Pierre Sueur, representative of French Commission on Law, speaks during the French Senate vote session for a bill criminalizing the denial of the genocides, including the Armenian genocide on January 23, 2012 in Paris. The French lower house drew a first wave of Turkish ire last month, when it approved the bill which threatens with jail anyone in France who denies that the 1915 massacre of Armenians by Ottoman Turk forces amounted to genocide. Turks and Armenians began gathering to stage demonstrations outside the Senate ahead of the debate with police keeping them some distance apart. ERIC FEFERBERG /AFP PHOTO ( AFP / ERIC FEFERBERG )