Les autorités sanitaires s'attaquent finalement à l'IHU de Didier Raoult

virologist Didier Raoult addresses a press conference on Covid-19 at the IHU medical institure in Marseille on April 20, 2022.Raoult, a prominent French infectious disease doctor faced a disciplinary hearing in November 2021 for his controversial recommendations on Covid-19 that won him global fame at the height of the pandemic. Raoult championed the anti-malaria drug hydroxychloroquine as a coronavirus treatment but was accused by peers of spreading false information about the benefits of the drug. Studies have found that hydroxychloroquine does not work against the coronavirus. ( AFP / Christophe SIMON )