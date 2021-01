Le tourisme mondial a perdu 1.300 milliards de dollars en 2020 (ONU)

An Iberia Airbus A330 is seen flying over a hotel at Heathrow Airport in west London on January 26, 2021.The British government is being urged to beef up its borders policy as several countries around the world tighten travel rules over fears of new strains of the novel coronavirus. Ministers have for weeks been mulling whether to require all incoming travellers to isolate in hotels, and a decision is expected within days. ( AFP / JUSTIN TALLIS )