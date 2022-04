Le pape, diminué, emprunte une plateforme élévatrice pour monter à bord de son avion

Pope Francis boards his plane from a lift designed for the boarding and off boarding of reduced mobility passengers, on April 02, 2022 at Rome's Fiumicino airport, as he departs for a two-day trip to Malta.Pope Francis heads for a two-day trip to Catholic-majority Malta where he will again highlight the plight of migrants, as the Ukraine war sends a stream of refugees across Europe. ( AFP / Tiziana FABI )