Le Milan rate le coche face à Bologna

Christian Pulisic of AC Milan schau auf waehrend des Spiels der Serie A Tim zwischen AC Milan- Bologna FC, San Siro Stadion am 27. January 2024 in Mailand, Italien. (Foto von Andrea Bruno Diodato/DeFodi Images) Christian Pulisic of AC Milan look on during the Serie A Tim match between AC Milan- Bologna FC at San SIro Stadium on January 27, 2024 in Milan, ITA. (Photo by Andrea Bruno Diodato/DeFodi Images) - Photo by Icon Sport
AC Milan 2-2 Bologna FC
Buts : Loftus-Cheek (45 e , 83 e ) pour les Rossoneri // Zirkzee (29 e ) et Orsolini (90 e +2, s.p) pour les Rossoblù
À noter que nos deux Français, Giroud et Hernández, se sont illustrés … en manquant deux penaltys.…
TP pour SOFOOT.comLire la suite de l'article sur SoFoot.com
