Le Brésil, terroir méconnu de fromages d'excellence

View of Alagoa Fumace cheese stored in Alagoa, southern region of Minas Gerais, Brazil, on December 1, 2021. 57 Brazilian cheeses won medals at the biennial "Mondial du Fromage" in Tours, France in September. That put unsung Brazil, a country not widely known for its cheese, second only to France on the podium of the world's best. ( AFP / DOUGLAS MAGNO )