Le bilan de l'éruption volcanique en Nouvelle-Zélande s'alourdit à 8 morts
Reuters•12/12/2019 à 06:55
WELLINGTON (Reuters) - Le bilan de l'éruption soudaine lundi du volcan de White Island, en Nouvelle-Zélande, s'est alourdi à huit morts, ont annoncé mercredi les autorités.
Huit autres personnes sont toujours portées disparues et présumées mortes, laissant craindre un bilan plus lourd encore.
Plus d'une vingtaine de personnes ont été hospitalisées, parmi lesquelles certaines se trouvent dans un état critique.
(Praveen Menon; version française Jean Terzian)
