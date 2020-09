La fumée des incendies américains est présente dans le ciel d'Europe

This handout satellite image released by Maxar Technologies shows a large area covered in thick smoke from the CZU Lightning Complex Wildfire burning in the Santa Cruz mountains, near Santa Cruz, California on August 21, 2020.Thick smoke blanketed large areas of central and northern California on August 21 as more people fled some of the biggest fires in the state's history which have raged largely uncontrolled through the week.Fire officials said lightning strikes had ignited 560 fires in the past week, the largest of which are the LNU, the SCU and CZU complex fires in the Bay Area. ( Satellite image ©2020 Maxar Technologies / Handout )