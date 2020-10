L'opposant russe Navalny accuse Poutine et promet de rentrer en Russie

This handout picture posted on September 23, 2020 on the Instagram account of @navalny shows Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny sitting on a bench in Berlin.Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who the West believes was poisoned with a Soviet-era nerve agent, has been discharged from hospital after a month, his doctors in Berlin said on September 23, 2020. ( Instagram account @navalny / Handout )