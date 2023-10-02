L’OL fonce vers la Ligue 2 et Thibaut Pinot vers la retraite… Venez en parler sur Twitch !
information fournie par So Foot02/10/2023 à 10:08
L’OL fonce vers la Ligue 2 et Thibaut Pinot vers la retraite… Venez en parler sur Twitch !
So Foot est sur Twitch ! Notre émission hebdomadaire, Time to So Sport , vous attend chaque lundi à 10h. Au programme : un gros débriefing de l’actualité footballistique mais pas que !
<iframe loading="lazy" src="https://player.twitch.tv/?channel=sowhat&parent=www.sofoot.com" width="620" height="378" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" allowfullscreen="allowfullscreen" data-mce-fragment="1"></iframe>…
QB pour SOFOOT.comLire la suite de l'article sur SoFoot.com
Vous devez être membre pour ajouter un commentaire.
Vous êtes déjà membre ? Connectez-vous
Pas encore membre ? Devenez membre gratuitement
Signaler le commentaireFermer