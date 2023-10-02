information fournie par So Foot • 02/10/2023 à 10:08

L’OL fonce vers la Ligue 2 et Thibaut Pinot vers la retraite… Venez en parler sur Twitch !

So Foot est sur Twitch ! Notre émission hebdomadaire, Time to So Sport , vous attend chaque lundi à 10h. Au programme : un gros débriefing de l’actualité footballistique mais pas que !

<iframe loading="lazy" src="https://player.twitch.tv/?channel=sowhat&parent=www.sofoot.com" width="620" height="378" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" allowfullscreen="allowfullscreen" data-mce-fragment="1"></iframe>

QB pour SOFOOT.com