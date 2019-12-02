L'ex-Miss Ukraine porte plainte contre le concours de Miss Monde pour discrimination

Veronika Didoussenko passe à l'offensive. Assurant avoir été exclue du concours de Miss Monde parce qu'elle est mère et divorcée, cette ancienne Miss Ukraine, a annoncé lundi qu'elle attaquait en justice les organisateurs du concours de beauté pour discrimination devant un tribunal londonien. Dans l'après-midi, les organisateurs de Miss Monde n'avaient pas encore réagi, alors que la finale du concours doit se dérouler à Londres le 14 décembre en l'absence de Vailamama Chaves, Miss France 2019.« Nous demandons le changement des règles » de Miss Monde, a affirmé sur son compte Instagram Veronika Didoussenko, 24 ans, après avoir lancé une campagne sur les réseaux sociaux avec le mot-clé « #righttobeamother » (« droit d'être mère »). Voir cette publication sur Instagram Dear friends, I am happy to share the exciting news with you. Today #righttobeamother has made a huge leap forward. I have launched a legal challenge against @MissWorld and this marks the new phase in our joint fight for justice. ? I am proud to be represented by Ravi Naik, Human Rights Lawyer of the Year 2018, and Leading Counsel Marie Demitriou QC. Ravi represents clients in some of the world's most high profile cases. This includes the first case against #CambridgeAnalytica for political profiling and claims against Facebook for their data practices. Marie Demitriou was a barrister on the legal team acting for South African athlete Caster Semenya who was subjected to sex testing following her victory at the 2009 World Championships. ? We say that under the #EqualityAct 2010 the entry policy operated by #MissWorld is discriminatory on various grounds, namely marital status, and pregnancy and maternity. The Equality Act protects against discrimination based on certain characteristics, including marriage, maternity and sex. The reason I was not allowed to compete in Miss World after winning the title #MissUkraine is because I had been ...