Jean Butez : « J’ai pris une autre dimension dans mon but »

Antwerp's goalkeeper Jean Butez, Eintracht's Sam Lammers and Antwerp's Dorian Dessoleil pictured in action during a soccer game between Belgian Royal Antwerp FC and German Eindracht Frankfurt, Thursday 30 September 2021, in Antwerp, on the second day (out of six) of the Europa League group stage, in the Group D. BELGA PHOTO KRISTOF VAN ACCOM By Icon Sport