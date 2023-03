Interdire la pilule abortive est "scandaleux", pour son inventeur, Etienne-Emile Baulieu

French biochemist and endocrinologist Etienne-Emile Baulieu, poses during a photo session at the Kremlin-Bicetre hospital in Kremlin-Bicetre, outside Paris, on March 17, 2023. Baulieu is worldwide known for his work on RU486 (Mifepristone) and has been termed the "Father" of the abortion pill. ( AFP / JOEL SAGET )