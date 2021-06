Famille musulmane tuée au Canada: Trudeau dénonce un acte terroriste, appelle à la tolérance

(FILES) In this file photo a man brings flowers and pays his respects at the scene where a man driving a pickup truck struck and killed four members of a Muslim family in London, Ontario, Canada on June 7, 2021.Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on June 8, 2021 labeled as a "terrorist attack" the killing of four members of a Muslim family, who were run down by a man driving a pick-up truck. "This killing was no accident. This was a terrorist attack, motivated by hatred, in the heart of one of our communities," Trudeau said during a speech at the House of Commons. ( AFP / Nicole OSBORNE )