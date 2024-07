En chemin vers Jupiter, la sonde Juice a rendez-vous avec la Lune

This NASA file image shows Jupiter (REAR) and its four planet-size moons, called the Galilean satellites, were photographed in early March 1979 by Voyager 1 and assembled into this collage. They are not to scale but are in their relative positions. It was reported 03 July 2003 that Astronomers searching for signs of a Solar System like our own said they had found a planet very similar to Jupiter orbiting a star resembling the Sun, some 90 light years away from the Earth. The planet was discovered by British, American and Australian astronomers using the 3.9-metre Anglo-Australian Telescope in New South Wales. With a mass twice that of gas giant Jupiter, the planet circles star HD70642 in the constellation Puppis once every six years. AFP PHOTO/NASA ( NASA / NASA )