Electrique: Volkswagen cherche la parade face à Tesla et aux constructeurs chinois

A VW employee presents the new model of the electric Volkswagen ID 3 car of German carmaker Volkswagen at the 'Transparent Factory' (Glaeserne Manufacturer) production site in Dresden, eastern Germany on March 1, 2023. The car will be built at the Zwickau and Dresden plants from April and at the car maker's main plant in Wolfsburg from autumn 2023. The ID.3 is a zero emission vehicle and is also the first model with the new Volkswagen logo. ( AFP / JENS SCHLUETER )