Du microplastique découvert dans l'écosystème terrestre de l'Antarctique

The Collins glacier on King George Island has retreated in the last 10 years and shows signs of fragility, in the Antarctic on February 2, 2018.Glaciers that melt before your eyes, marine species that appear in areas where they previously didn't exist: in Antarctica, climate change already has visible consequences for which scientists are trying to find a response and perhaps solutions for the changes that the rest of the planet can expect. ( AFP / Mathilde BELLENGER )