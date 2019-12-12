Connectez-vous pour conserver cet article et le lire plus tard.
Droit de la Ligue 1-Le PDG de Mediapro dit parler avec tout le monde
Reuters•12/12/2019 à 18:37
12 décembre (Reuters) - Vivendi SA VIV.PA : * JAUME ROURES, PDG DE MEDIAPRO, DIT PARLER AVEC TOUT LE MONDE , Y COMPRIS LES OPÉRATEURS TÉLÉCOM FRANÇAIS, DE LA DIFFUSION DES MATCHES DE LIGUE 1 Pour plus de détails, cliquez sur VIV.PA (Rédaction de Paris)
