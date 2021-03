Données personnelles: enquête ouverte sur l'application Clubhouse en France

A picture taken March 6, 2021 shows a woman checking the Clubhouse App on her phone in the Saudi capital, Riyadh.Political reform, racism, transgender rights -- the audio app Clubhouse has unleashed unbridled debates about topics deemed dangerously sensitive in Saudi Arabia, but surveillance fears have spooked users in the authoritarian state. Banned by the censors in China, the invitation-only app is gaining traction in parts of the Gulf, sparking bold conversations in countries known to curb free speech. ( AFP / Fayez Nureldine )