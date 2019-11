Destitution de Trump: témoignage public crucial d'une ex-ambassadrice à Kiev

Former US Ambassador to the Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch testifies during the second public hearings held by the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence as part of the impeachment inquiry into US President Donald Trump, on Capitol Hill on November 15, 2019 in Washington DC. Public impeachment hearings resume Friday with the testimony of former ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch, who says she was ousted because the Trump administration believed she would not go along with plans to pressure Ukraine to investigate Democrat Joe Biden, a potential Trump White House rival in 2020. ( AFP / SAUL LOEB )