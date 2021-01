Crise politique en Italie: Conte garde la confiance d'un Italien sur deux

A handout picture taken and released by the Quirinale press office shows Italian President Sergio Mattarella (L) greeting Italy's outgoing Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte (R), Roberto Fico (2ndR), parliament president, and Maria Elisabetta Casellati (C), senate president, during a ceremony to mark the Holocaust Memorial Day on January 27, 2021 at the Quirinale Presidential Palace in central Rome.Italy's president will begin discussions with political leaders on January 27 on forming a new government following the resignation of Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte. Conte stepped down the day before after divisions in the ruling coalition left him without a parliamentary majority but is hoping to return at the head of a strengthened government. President Sergio Mattarella, the ultimate arbiter of Italian politics, asked Conte to stay on while he establishes if this is viable -- or if someone else should take over. ( Quirinale Palace Press Office / Quirinale Pres Office )