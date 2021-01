Covid-19 : Pfizer annonce des retards de livraisons des vaccins limités à une semaine

A picture taken on January 15, 2021, shows a pharmacist holding with gloved hands a phial of the undiluted Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for Covid-19, stored at -70 ° in a super freezer of the hospital of Le Mans, northwestern France as the country carry on a vaccination campaign to fight against the spread of the novel coronavirus.US pharma group Pfizer warned that Covid-19 vaccine deliveries to Norway and Europe would be reduced "as of next week" as the company ramps up its production capacity, Norwegian health authorities said. ( AFP / JEAN-FRANCOIS MONIER )