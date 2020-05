Canada: une juge douche les espoirs de libération rapide d'une cadre de Huawei

Chinese Huawei tech executive Meng Wanzhou leaves her Vancouver home on May 27 ,2020, to appear in British Columbia Supreme Court.Meng Wanzhou was dealt a legal setback Wednesday when a Canadian judge ruled that proceedings to extradite her to the US will continue. The decision, which also dashes hopes for a quick fix of Canada-China relations, which soured following her arrest in 2018, found that bank fraud accusations against Meng would stand up in Canada, a key test for extradition. ( AFP / Don MacKinnon )