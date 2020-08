Canada: Trudeau remanie son gouvernement sur fond de scandale éthique

Canadian Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland speaks during a memorial service at the University of Toronto in Toronto, Ontario on January 12, 2020 for the victims of Ukrainian Airlines flight 752 which was shot down over Iran this past week.A "furious" Prime Minister Justin Trudeau demanded January 11, 2020 that Iran provide Canada with "full clarity" on the shootdown near Tehran of a Ukrainian airliner that killed all 176 aboard, including dozens of Canadian citizens. Trudeau said he made the demand in a call with Iran's President Hassan Rouhani, who admitted earlier January 11, 2020 that the airliner was mistakenly shot down by Iranian missiles. ( AFP / Geoff Robins )