Canada: des vols de rapatriement organisés entre ministres par SMS

(FILES) In this file photo taken on March 3, 2020, Canadian Minister of Foreign Affairs Francois-Philippe Champagne meets with Latvia's President Egils Levits in Riga on March 3, 2020.Champagne, who had self-isolated after experiencing flu symptoms, has not contracted the coronavirus, he said on March 20, 2020. "My #COVID19 test results came back negative," he said on Twitter. ( AFP / Gints Ivuskans )