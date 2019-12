Canada: démission surprise du chef de l'opposition à Justin Trudeau

Conservative leader Andrew Scheer speaks at a press conference in Regina, Saskatchewan, October 22, 2019.A weakened Prime Minister Justin Trudeau set out Tuesday to secure the support of smaller parties he will need to form a government after winning Canada's nail-biter general election but falling short of a majority.Even though he came out weakened, Trudeau did better than expected. Up until election day polls had him neck and neck with Conservative Party leader Andrew Scheer. The Conservatives won 121 seats but beat the Liberals in the popular vote, taking 34.4 percent to their 33.1 percent. Scheer issued a warning to Trudeau. ( AFP / Geoff Robins )